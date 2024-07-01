ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin felicitates doctor who transformed Thoppur TB hospital

Published - July 01, 2024 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Owing to Dr. Gandhimathi Nathan efforts, several infrastructure, amenities, and recreation facilities, were set up in the hospital at Thoppur

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with Dr. Gandhimathi Nathan and his family in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday felicitated Gandhimathi Nathan, the doctor credited with transforming the Government Tuberculosis (TB) Hospital at Thoppur in Madurai district into an institution of excellence in medical treatment for TB patients, on the occasion of his superannuation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owing to his efforts, several infrastructure, amenities, and recreation facilities, were set up in the hospital at Thoppur, an official release said. Under his leadership, the greenery in the hospital campus improved to a large extent.

Besides medical treatment for physical aspects, psychological assistance was also introduced to patients due to Dr. Gandhimathi Nathan’s initiative, it said. He superannuated from service on June 30. He was accompanied by his family members.

Mr. Stalin invited Dr. Gandhimathi Nathan to his camp office in Chennai after learning about the services rendered by him at the Thoppur TB hospital. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and senior officials were also present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US