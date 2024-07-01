GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stalin felicitates doctor who transformed Thoppur TB hospital

Owing to Dr. Gandhimathi Nathan efforts, several infrastructure, amenities, and recreation facilities, were set up in the hospital at Thoppur

July 01, 2024

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with Dr. Gandhimathi Nathan and his family in Chennai on Monday.

Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday felicitated Gandhimathi Nathan, the doctor credited with transforming the Government Tuberculosis (TB) Hospital at Thoppur in Madurai district into an institution of excellence in medical treatment for TB patients, on the occasion of his superannuation.

Owing to his efforts, several infrastructure, amenities, and recreation facilities, were set up in the hospital at Thoppur, an official release said. Under his leadership, the greenery in the hospital campus improved to a large extent.

Besides medical treatment for physical aspects, psychological assistance was also introduced to patients due to Dr. Gandhimathi Nathan’s initiative, it said. He superannuated from service on June 30. He was accompanied by his family members.

Mr. Stalin invited Dr. Gandhimathi Nathan to his camp office in Chennai after learning about the services rendered by him at the Thoppur TB hospital. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and senior officials were also present.

