September 12, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST

CHENNAI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday felicitated chess grandmaster D. Gukesh, who has recently taken over the India No. 1 spot from his mentor Viswanathan Anand by becoming World No. 8.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, senior officials were present during the event at the Secretariat. Mr. Gukesh’s parents accompanied him.

