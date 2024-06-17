GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stalin felicitates beneficiaries under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme

Updated - June 17, 2024 08:18 pm IST

Published - June 17, 2024 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday felicitated students who recently visited England under the Tamil Nadu government’s flagship ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme.

In an event in his camp office, Mr. Stalin felicitated a total of 25 students, who were selected to benefit from a total of 1,267 applications from across the State. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin was also present.

The Naan Mudhalvan and the British Council jointly organised S.C.O.U.T. -- Scholars for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent in Tamil Nadu for which a total of 1,297 applications were received.

Initially, a total of 100 students were short-listed and eventually 25 students, including 14 girls were selected to take part in a one-week training in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence in Durham University in the UK, an official release said.

Two of these students were Sujatha Kuppusamy and Krithika Thulasimani, who are beneficiaries of the ‘Pudhuman Penn’ scheme.

