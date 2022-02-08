Stalin failed to fulfil poll promises, says former CM

‘DMK came to power making unrealisable promises’

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday claimed that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had failed miserably in fulfilling his poll promises, and was hoodwinking the people by giving low-quality Pongal gift hampers.

Addressing a campaign meeting for urban civic polls held at KTC Nagar in Palayamkottai, Mr. Palaniswami said the DMK, which had come to power by announcing attractive but “unrealisable promises”, had failed to fulfil those commitments. Though Mr. Stalin was claiming that his government had fulfilled 200 poll promises despite financial constraints, he was refusing to give details of the fulfilled promises, the AIADMK leader alleged.

The DMK, in its manifesto, had promised to give a monthly incentive of ₹1,000 each to women heads of families, a subsidy of ₹100 per LPG cylinder, a waiver of education loans and a higher monthly assistance to senior citizens. But none of these promises had been fulfilled, he said.

“Of the 48 lakh [gold] loanees, the waiver has been given to only 13 lakh people, leaving the remaining 35 lakh in the lurch. In other words, these 35 lakh borrowers are still paying the interest of ₹12,000 per one lakh rupees after believing the tall promises of Mr. Stalin, who is just hoodwinking the people. But the people, who are desperately waiting for the AIADMK to rule again, will teach a fitting lesson to him this time,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Recalling the crop loan waiver given by the erstwhile AIADMK government, the former Chief Minister said his government had waived ₹18,000 crore in loans, besides ensuring the early disbursal of insurance benefits to the farmers, hit hard by flood or drought.

Mr. Palaniswami also came down heavily on the DMK government over the Pongal gift fiasco.

“Besides refusing to give ₹2,500 in cash, as the AIADMK government had done, the Stalin-led government gave an inferior-quality Pongal gift, thinking the people were fools. When we gave ₹2,500 as part of the Pongal gift, he, as the Opposition leader, demanded ₹5,000. Now, he has given nothing to people during his eight-month-long rule. Mr. Stalin is known for his doublespeak,” Mr. Palaniswami said.