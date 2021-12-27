Stalin extends birthday wishes to Nallakannu

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin greeting veteran CPI leader R. Nallakannu on Sunday.

CHENNAI

27 December 2021 00:50 IST

The CM visited the CPI leader at the party office

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday visited the Communist Party of India (CPI) office and extended birthday wishes to veteran leader R. Nallakannu.

Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan, Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan, CPI leader C. Mahendran were present during the occasion.

In a statement, V.K. Sasikala, aide of late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa extended her birthday greetings to the CPI leader. She wished him good health and a long life.

Advertising

Advertising

She said that Mr. Nallakannu was a crusader who committed himself to public life to work for the rights of the Tamils and to improve the qualify of life of the poor and the downtrodden.

In a social media post, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran extended his birthday greetings to Mr. Nallakannu.