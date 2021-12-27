Tamil Nadu

Stalin extends birthday wishes to Nallakannu

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin greeting veteran CPI leader R. Nallakannu on Sunday.  

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday visited the Communist Party of India (CPI) office and extended birthday wishes to veteran leader R. Nallakannu.

Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan, Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan, CPI leader C. Mahendran were present during the occasion.

In a statement, V.K. Sasikala, aide of late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa extended her birthday greetings to the CPI leader. She wished him good health and a long life.

She said that Mr. Nallakannu was a crusader who committed himself to public life to work for the rights of the Tamils and to improve the qualify of life of the poor and the downtrodden.

In a social media post, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran extended his birthday greetings to Mr. Nallakannu.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2021 12:52:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/stalin-extends-birthday-wishes-to-nallakannu/article38044713.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY