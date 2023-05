May 18, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday extended his birthday greetings to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

In a message, the Chief Minister said wished Mr. Dhankar happiness, good health and many more years of dedicated service to the country. Greeting Mr. Godwa, he wished him a healthy life.