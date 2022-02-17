Stalin extends birthday greetings to K. Chandrashekar Rao

Special Correspondent February 17, 2022 16:44 IST

Special Correspondent February 17, 2022 16:44 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister described his Telangana counterpart as a leader persistently fighting for the rights of the States and for regional autonomy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister described his Telangana counterpart as a leader persistently fighting for the rights of the States and for regional autonomy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday extended birthday greetings to his counterpart in Telangana K. Chandrashekar Rao, who he described as a leader persistently fighting for the rights of the States and for regional autonomy. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “Birthday greetings to Hon’ble Telangana CM Thiru K. Chandrashekar Rao garu, the leader who is persistently fighting for the rights of the States and [for] regional autonomy. Let us all work to protect the cooperative federalism and the dignity of States guaranteed by the Constitution.”



Our code of editorial values