Stalin: extend due date for semester fees

DMK president M.K. Stalin has urged Anna University to extend till September-end the time to pay the semester fees.

In a statement, he said the university had said that the names of B.E. and M.E. students, who failed to pay the fee for the odd-semester by September 3, would be displayed on the notice board and their names would be removed from the courses on September 7. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 lockdown, this was “inhuman and condemnable”, Mr. Stalin said.

“At a time when families are struggling to make ends meet, the deadline of the university indicates its failure to understand the situation,” Mr. Stalin said. He urged the vice-chancellor to give relief to students.