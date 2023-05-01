ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin expresses solidarity with protesting wrestlers

May 01, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday expressed solidarity with India’s leading wrestlers, who are protesting in Delhi, seeking justice for their complaints of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) office-bearers, especially its president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

In a tweet, Mr. Stalin said it was heart-breaking to see Indian wrestlers, who brought honour to India, are forced to protest for safeguarding their self respect in the face of sexual harassment. “We will stand by our wrestlers for justice,” he said. He added that DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP M.M. Abdullah met the protesting wrestlers on Monday on behalf of the party to express solidarity.

