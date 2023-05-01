HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin expresses solidarity with protesting wrestlers

May 01, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
M.K. Stalin

M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday expressed solidarity with India’s leading wrestlers, who are protesting in Delhi, seeking justice for their complaints of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) office-bearers, especially its president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

In a tweet, Mr. Stalin said it was heart-breaking to see Indian wrestlers, who brought honour to India, are forced to protest for safeguarding their self respect in the face of sexual harassment. “We will stand by our wrestlers for justice,” he said. He added that DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP M.M. Abdullah met the protesting wrestlers on Monday on behalf of the party to express solidarity.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.