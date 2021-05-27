Tamil Nadu

Stalin donates oxygen concentrators to Corporation

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday donated 20 oxygen concentrators to Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on behalf of his Kolathur Assembly constituency.

On May 24, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian and Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department P.K. Sekar Babu chaired a COVID-19 MP and MLAs’ review meeting at the Greater Chennai Corporation. During the meeting, it was decided that three MPs and 22 MLAs in the Corporation limits could donate 20 oxygen concentrators each — a total of 500.

Based on this decision, Mr. Stalin donated the equipment on behalf of the Kolathur constituency. Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji and Mr. Sekar Babu were present.

Printable version | May 27, 2021 1:21:08 AM

