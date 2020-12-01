Stalin doesn’t know what govt. is doing, says CM

CHENNAI

01 December 2020 01:04 IST

‘We are implementing what he did not’

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday countered criticism by DMK president M.K. Stalin about inundation in Chennai asking what the latter was doing when he held the posts of Deputy Chief Minister, Local Administration Minister and Mayor.

“I want to reply to Stalin’s question. Did Chennai come about only now? He was the Mayor. What was he doing? Was he asleep? He was the Minister for Local Administration? Was he asleep then too? We are implementing the schemes that he could not,” he told journalists after inspecting low-lying areas in and around the city. It would be better if Mr. Stalin did not criticise the government if he did not appreciate its efforts, he said.

‘Numerous awards’

Replying to Mr. Stalin’s accusation that nothing happened during the AIADMK rule, he said the State government was getting awards on various fronts.

From the Krishi Karman Award to the award for organ transplantation and the award for drinking water supply to the awards for electricity and education, the State has received numerous accolades, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out and said Mr. Stalin was watching from his house.

“Only if he sees the people, will he know what schemes we are implementing. He is interacting with his party workers through video conference. Even then, he is wearing gloves and wearing sunglasses while speaking. Such a leader would not know what the government is doing,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Replying to DMK treasurer Duraimurugan’s criticism that rainwater was being wasted from Chembarambakkam, Mr. Palaniswami said only surplus was being released. Only because a wooden log was stuck, it led to leakage. “Once it was removed, the shutters were downed. Water is being saved to what level it was before,” he said.

Pointing out that Mr. Duraimurugan was a seasoned politician and the Minister for PWD for a long time, the Chief Minister said a person of such stature should not spread false information among the general public. “Make some good suggestions. This government will definitely listen. As for our government, we would not waste even a single drop of water,” he added.