Stalin: DMK will pay special attention to industrial growth

Mark of respect: DMK president M.K. Stalin being presented a sword by party cadre in Tiruppur on Sunday

Coimbatore/Erode

22 February 2021 02:30 IST

‘Dollar city has turned into a dull city’

The DMK will pay special attention to industrial growth and revival of micro, small and medium enterprises after forming the government, said party president M.K. Stalin in Tiruppur on Sunday.

He addressed voters in four Assembly constituencies — Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South, Avinashi and Palladam — as part of the ‘Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin’ (Stalin in your constituency) campaign.

Saying that industries in Tiruppur had been adversely affected in the last five years due to the “wrong economic policies of the Central government” such as demonetisation and the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), he accused Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami of not meeting industrialists from the region, affected by the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Advertising

Advertising

The city of Tiruppur, once known as “dollar city” due to the foreign exchange generated through exports, had now turned into a “dull city”, Mr. Stalin said.

He further accused Mr. Palaniswami of taking credit for inaugurating the Athikadavu-Avinashi Groundwater Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme, when preliminary works were carried out by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi during the previous DMK regimes. Saying that the scheme in its present form was incomplete, he assured voters that the DMK would implement the scheme in a full-fledged manner, once voted to power.

Questioning the AIADMK government for not submitting a white paper on the number of investments attracted and jobs created for the State, Mr. Stalin said Mr. Palaniswami had converted the State into a “sanctuary of corruption”. In nine years, the State government has not fulfilled any of the promises made in its ‘Vision 2023’ strategic plan, unveiled by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in 2012, he said.