Chief Minister M.K. Stalin distributes welfare kits in Kolathur

The kits comprise 26 kg of rice, clothes, and financial assistance for the beneficiaries to observe Ramzan fasting

March 12, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing out a welfare kit in Kolathur on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing out a welfare kit in Kolathur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday distributed welfare measures to beneficiaries in his Assembly constituency of Kolathur. He handed over kits comprising 26 kg of rice, clothes, and financial assistance to help beneficiaries observe Ramzan fasting. “Muslims, who received the gift hampers, thanked the Chief Minister, and also extended their heart-felt gratitude for his strong opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act, which has been introduced by the Union government,” an official release said. Ministers E.V. Velu, P.K. Sekarbabu, and senior officials were present.

