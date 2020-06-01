Stalin distributes relief

CHENNAI

01 June 2020 00:02 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday gave away relief materials to thousands of families in several areas across South Chennai as part of 97th birth anniversary celebrations of former DMK president M. Karunanidhi.

Mr. Stalin distributed the materials organised by former Chennai Mayor Ma. Subramaniam in Palavakkam, Thirumalai Nagar in Perungudi, Gandhi Nagar in Velachery West, Saidapet East, Sholinganallur, Alandur North and Kalaignar Nagar South, according to a press release.

