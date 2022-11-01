Tamil Nadu

Stalin distributes monthly pension to retired journalists

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin distributed orders granting monthly pension to journalists in the Secretariat on Monday. The orders were for granting a monthly pension of ₹10,000 from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations to a total of 41 journalists, who had retired from service, an official release said.


