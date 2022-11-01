Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin distributed orders granting monthly pension to journalists in the Secretariat on Monday. The orders were for granting a monthly pension of ₹10,000 from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations to a total of 41 journalists, who had retired from service, an official release said.
Stalin distributes monthly pension to retired journalists
