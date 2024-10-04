ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin distributes financial assistance to children of temple employees

Published - October 04, 2024 11:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with the children of temple employees on Friday. As many as 500 such students would receive ₹50 lakh in total. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday launched the distribution of financial aid for the children of employees at temples, which are under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

As many as 500 students would receive ₹50 lakh in total. Minister for HR&E P.K. Sekarbabu was present on the occasion.

In another event, Mr. Stalin felicitated the National Best Teacher Award recipients R. Gopinath and R.S. Muralidharan, in the presence of Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. Mr. Gopinath teaches at the Panchayat Union Middle School in Rajakuppam, Vellore district and Mr. Muralidharan, at the T.V.S. Higher Secondary School at Lakshmipuram in Madurai.

The Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated new check dams built at various locations in the State, in the presence of Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan.

The check dams were built by the Water Resources Department in eight districts at a total cost of ₹83.19 crore, a release said.

Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam and senior officials were present during these events.

