GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin distributes financial assistance to children of temple employees

Published - October 04, 2024 11:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with the children of temple employees on Friday. As many as 500 such students would receive ₹50 lakh in total.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with the children of temple employees on Friday. As many as 500 such students would receive ₹50 lakh in total. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday launched the distribution of financial aid for the children of employees at temples, which are under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

As many as 500 students would receive ₹50 lakh in total. Minister for HR&E P.K. Sekarbabu was present on the occasion.

In another event, Mr. Stalin felicitated the National Best Teacher Award recipients R. Gopinath and R.S. Muralidharan, in the presence of Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. Mr. Gopinath teaches at the Panchayat Union Middle School in Rajakuppam, Vellore district and Mr. Muralidharan, at the T.V.S. Higher Secondary School at Lakshmipuram in Madurai.

The Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated new check dams built at various locations in the State, in the presence of Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan.

The check dams were built by the Water Resources Department in eight districts at a total cost of ₹83.19 crore, a release said.

Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam and senior officials were present during these events.

Published - October 04, 2024 11:13 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.