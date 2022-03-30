Stalin launches distribution of computers to students 

March 30, 2022 18:10 IST

They were donated by Infosys

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday launched the distribution of 1,370 refurbished desktop computers donated by Infosys for the benefit of over 28,000 students of 70 schools run by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

At the event, Minister for Information and Technology T. Mano Thangaraj handed over copies of the Tamil Nadu Telecom Infrastructure Policy, 2022, and the Tamil Nadu Data Policy, 2022, issued by his Department.

Advertising

Advertising

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

The Chief Minister also handed over State-level prizes to sericulture farmers in the presence of Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan and senior officials.

Mr. Stalin handed over ₹6.75 lakh in cash prizes to nine sericulture farmers.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said Guidance (Tamil Nadu’s investment promotion agency) won the Best Investment Promotion Agency Award in Asia Oceania Region at the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) 2022, an initiative of the Ministry of Economy of the United Arab Emirates.

"These highly acclaimed investment awards are a crucial chapter of AIM Congress and were launched for the first time at AIM 2013. This coveted recognition gives Guidance the honour of showcasing the Tamil Nadu growth story at a Global Forum," he said.