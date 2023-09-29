HamberMenu
Stalin distributes cash award of ₹1 lakh each to Kalaimamani awradees

In another event, the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated new fisheries infrastructure established in various locations at a total cost of ₹71.60 crore

September 29, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over the amount to Kalaimamani awardees in the Secretariat on Friday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over the amount to Kalaimamani awardees in the Secretariat on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday distributed ₹1 lakh (porkizhi) each to 10 senior Kalaimamani awardees, who live in indigent circumstances. The assistance is being extended on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Manram.

K. Kalyanasundaram, S. Samuthram, N. Parvathy Udhayam, K. Kumaravel, P. Muthuchandran, K. Muthulakshmi, P.R. Durai, R. Kalyanasundaram, M.S. Mohammed Masthan, and T.N. Varalakshmi benefitted from the scheme.

During an event in the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin also launched the distribution of financial assistance to the tune of ₹50 lakh to 500 folk artistes towards purchasing musical instruments, costumes, and ornaments. Each of them would get an assistance of ₹10,000. Mr. Stalin also launched the distribution of financial assistance of ₹3,000 a month each to 1,000 aged indigent artistes.

Minister for Tamil Development and Information M.P. Saminathan, Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Manram Vagai Chandrasekhar, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and senior officials were present.

In another event, the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated new fisheries infrastructure established in various locations at a total cost of ₹71.60 crore. These include new fish landing centres and a hostel for students of the Tamil Nadu Dr. J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University.

Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan was present. Meanwhile, the Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department has also issued orders for creating a revolving fund to provide relief assistance to fishermen whose boats and houses were damaged during the non-cyclone period.

