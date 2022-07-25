Stalin distributes bicycles to Class XI students in Chennai

Special Correspondent July 25, 2022 13:44 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presenting a bicycle to a student at Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Nungambakkam, Chennai, on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Over 6.35 lakh to benefit from the scheme of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Department

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday launched the scheme to distribute bicycles to Class XI students on behalf of the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Department in Chennai. Over 6.35 lakh students are to receive bicycles at a total cost of ₹323 crore. Minister for Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minority Welfare R.S. Rajakannappan, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj were present on the occasion. Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation R. Priya, Thousand Lights MLA N. Ezhilan and senior officials participated in the event.



