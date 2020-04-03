Stalin distributes aid to conservancy workers, autorickshaw drivers

DMK president M.K. Stalin visited his constituency, Kolathur, on Friday and distributed food, ration, sanitisers, masks and other essentials to 1,000 conservancy workers, autorickshaw drivers and children in the constituency.

The DMK said, on Mr. Stalin’s advice, the party had been providing food to 1,000 conservancy workers in the area for the past seven days. On Friday, the DMK leader visited the constituency and personally served breakfast to the conservancy workers at the party’s office.

He distributed protective items to be used against COVID-19 and groceries to families. He gave food, sanitisers and masks to migrants as well as clothes, bedsheets, and toiletries, the party said.

At the market, Mr. Stalin checked on the availability and prices of vegetables. He distributed ₹500 to over 500 autorickshaw drivers in the area who have lost their daily livelihood due to the lockdown and 5 kg of rice and other ration items to their families.

He thanked the police officials on duty for their service during the lockdown and handed over masks and sanitisers to them, the party said.