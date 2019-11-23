Stalin discusses creation of united pan-Dravidian language and cultural front

National president of Rashtra Seva Dal, G.N Devy met DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday and discussed the creation of a united pan-Dravidian, Prakrit and Pali Language and Cultural Front.

A press release from Professor Devy, who is also the chairman of the People’s Linguistic Survey of India, said the front would include most of the scheduled languages and several hundred non-scheduled languages from the North-East and States like West Bengal, Orissa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, the Central Tribal Belt, and all the southern States.

“This will correct the misconception that Sanskrit alone can claim ancestry for all languages and cultures in India,” said Mr. Devy, who met Mr Stalin in the presence of former Union Minister A. Raja.

Kapil Patil, MLC, from Maharashtra, and Atul Deshmukh, General Secretary, Rashtra Seva Dal, and Professor Surekha Devy were also part of the delegation.

“All of them agreed that such a Front will truly represent the idea of India as enshrined in the Constitution in terms of diversity and pluralism. Dr. Devy discussed the possibility of unfolding this inclusive socio-cultural initiative with a mega event to be held in Chennai early next year to be led by Mr. Stalin. Mr. Stalin welcomed the idea,” Mr. Devy said.

Mr Devy and the delegation appreciated the bold stand and resolution of the DMK demanding equal rights for all Scheduled languages and had strongly opposed the ‘one nation one language’ theory articulated by the Home Minister Amit Shah.