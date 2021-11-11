Tamil Nadu

Stalin deputes six Ministers to Cauvery delta districts to assess crop losses due to heavy rains

A view of a paddy filed submerged due to the rains in Manikandam in Tiruchi on Tuesday   | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday constituted at team of six Ministers to visit the Cauvery delta districts to assess the crop damage caused by the heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, and to submit a report.

Cooperation Minister I. Periasamy would lead the team. Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Rural Development Minister K.R. Periakaruppan, Law Minister S. Regupathy, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Youth Welfare Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan are part of the panel.

An official release stated that these Ministers have been directed by the Chief Minister to visit the Cauvery delta districts at once and submit a report after assessing the losses incurred to standing crops due to the heavy. rains. They would also take steps to protect the standing crops.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2021 12:42:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/stalin-deputes-six-ministers-to-cauvery-delta-districts-to-assess-crop-losses-due-to-heavy-rains/article37432923.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY