Stalin demands resolution in TN Assembly against farm laws

The DMK president said this was the need of the hour

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take a cue from the Punjab and Kerala governments and adopt a resolution against the three Central farm legislations -- against which farmers are protesting in Delhi.

“Farmers have been protesting for the last 37 days unmindful of the piercing cold climate. The legislations have denied them minimum support price and seek to make them the slaves of corporate houses,” Mr. Stalin said in a letter to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

He said the Assembly should be convened for the purpose of adopting a resolution as has been done by the Kerala and Punjab Assemblies. Mr Stalin said it was the need of the hour that Tamil Nadu, the first state to introduce free electricity to farmers, stood by farmers.

“It is the wish of the farmers that the State Assembly should adopt a resolution to reflect their sentiments. The DMK is firm that it should be done,” he said.