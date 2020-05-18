Stalin demands release of water from Mettur dam on June 12

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to make arrangements to release water from Mettur dam on June 12 for kuruvai cultivation.

In a statement here, he said water could be released since the level in the dam was 100 ft. against the full capacity of 120 ft.

“Water will be released if the storage reaches 90 ft. Moreover, the South-West monsoon is expected to bring rain. But it is a matter of concern that the government has not taken any steps to release water from the dam,” he said.

Pointing out that the dam was not opened for kuruvai in time for the last eight years, he said farmers were in dire-straits. “They are reeling under the burden of debt,” he added.

Mr. Stalin said farmers would be encouraged to make preparation for the kuruvai crop only if the government made the announcement in advance. “The government should also ensure that farmers get grants for diesel, loans, seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. It should also ensure free masks and sanitisers,” he said.