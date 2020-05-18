Tamil Nadu

Stalin demands release of water from Mettur dam on June 12

Water will be released if the storage reaches 90 ft, says Stalin.

Water will be released if the storage reaches 90 ft, says Stalin.   | Photo Credit: Specialarrangement

The level in the dam is100 ft. against the full capacity of 120 ft., says the DMK leader

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to make arrangements to release water from Mettur dam on June 12 for kuruvai cultivation.

In a statement here, he said water could be released since the level in the dam was 100 ft. against the full capacity of 120 ft.

“Water will be released if the storage reaches 90 ft. Moreover, the South-West monsoon is expected to bring rain. But it is a matter of concern that the government has not taken any steps to release water from the dam,” he said.

Pointing out that the dam was not opened for kuruvai in time for the last eight years, he said farmers were in dire-straits. “They are reeling under the burden of debt,” he added.

Mr. Stalin said farmers would be encouraged to make preparation for the kuruvai crop only if the government made the announcement in advance. “The government should also ensure that farmers get grants for diesel, loans, seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. It should also ensure free masks and sanitisers,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 1:16:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/stalin-demands-release-of-water-from-mettur-dam-on-june-12/article31612917.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY