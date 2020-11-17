Stalin demands Minister’s resignation

‘C.Ve. Shanmugam had allegedly awarded contract to MLA’s son’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday demanded the cancellation of the quarry contract given to son of Vanur MLA Chakrapani and the resignation of Law, Justice, Prisons and Mines Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam, who awarded the contract in violation of rules.

In a statement here, Mr. Stalin said irregularities in awarding contracts to public servants and their relatives were continuing in the AIADMK government. He said the contract awarded to Prabhu, the son of Mr. Chakrapani in Thiruvakkarai, came to limelight after an accident took place in the quarry.

“But the police, coming under pressure, have suppressed the fact that the quarry belonged to the MLA’s son. The first information report says that it is owned by Thiruvakkarai Prabhu,” Mr. Stalin pointed out.

Alleging that the Minister had violated the rule that government contracts and works should not be awarded to public servants and their relatives, Mr. Stalin said action should be taken against Mr. Shanmugam and Mr. Chakrapani.

“The MLA should be disqualified for getting a contract for his son. The DVAC should suo motu take action against the Minister,” he said.

High-level meet

The high-level executive committee meeting of the DMK will be held on November 23 at Anna Arivalayam.

Party general secretary Duraimurgan said the meeting to be chaired by party president M.K. Stalin would discuss organisation-related work in view of the forthcoming Assembly polls.