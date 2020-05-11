Tamil Nadu

Stalin demands maximum punishment for men who set ablaze schoolgirl

The DMK president, in a statement, said the police should take effective legal measures and ensure speedy justice

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday said the police should ensure the maximum punishment for the ruling AIADMK functionaries, who had allegedly burnt to death a schoolgirl in Villupuram district, saying only such punishment would protect girls from similar incidents.

In a statement, he said the police should take effective legal measures and ensure speedy justice. “Their action should not be affected by the fact that the culprits are ruling party men,” he said.

Mr. Stalin charged this was the second incident with the involvement of the ruling party men in such a crime after the bus burning incident in Dharmapuri in February 2000.

“Those involved in a sexual assault case in Tiruppur were allowed to escape justice. It should not happen in this case,” he said.

