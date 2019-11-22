Stalin demands increase in reservation for OBCs in Central government jobs and education

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday urged the Centre to adopt a resolution in the current session of Parliament to amend the Constitution to increase to 50 per cent, the reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Central government jobs and educational institutions.

In a statement, he also demanded a white paper on the implementation of 27 per cent reservation for OBCs so far. “The Prime Minister should submit the white paper in Parliament,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said it was shocking that neither the Prime Minister nor the Human Resources Development Minister had come forward to answer DMK Parliamentary Party leader T.R. Baalu’s question on why seats in the general pool in MBBS and MD courses in the all-India quota were not allotted to OBCs.

“Even though OBCs are entitled to 2,689 of the 9,966 seats in 2017-18 as per 27 per cent reservation, they could get just 260 seats. Similarly 3,400 seats of the 12,595 seats should have gone to the OBCs in 2018-19. But they could get only 299 seats. It is highly condemnable that OBCs were deprived of their seats,” he alleged.

Mr. Stalin said OBCs had been denied the full benefit of reservation ever since the BJP came to power and that the representation of OBCs, SCs and STs had been also been reduced.

“By introducing NEET, the BJP government had spoiled the prospects of OBC, SC and ST students of entering medical colleges. Now, it has even denied them seats guaranteed under the Constitution,” his statement said.