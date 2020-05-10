Tamil Nadu

Stalin demands expansion of Rangarajan committee

DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Sunday demanded inclusion of representatives of micro, small and medium industries, agriculture, textile and fisheries sectors and members of political parties that have representation in the Assembly, in the committee headed by former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India C. Rangarajan to assess the immediate and medium-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various sectors of the economy.

He also wanted the government to get an interim report from the committee in one month for reforming and rehabilitation of the economy.

“Even though the committee has 24 members, except the chairman, who is an economist and industrial representatives, all others are officials. Is it fair,” he asked in a statement.

He said it was regrettable that representatives of 35 lakh micro, small and medium industries, farmers, weavers and fishermen who had been severely affected by the pandemic had not been included. “It is surprising that the MLAs who were elected by the people have not found a place in the committee,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said even though people had been subjected to severe hardship since February and it was not clear as to how long the problem would persist, the terms of reference of the committee had made it clear that the government was interested only in increasing its tax revenue.

“Normally during the time of disaster, efforts would be taken on the basis of rescue, relief and rehabilitation. But in Tamil Nadu rescue is not complete and relief has not reached. But the State government is not transparent,” he charged.

Pointing out that the scope and relevance of the budget presented in the Assembly have changed in the wake of the pandemic, he said the government should take efforts on a war-footing to restore the industrial and financial health of the State and normalcy in the lives of the people.

“Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should realise his responsibility and work accordingly and the DMK is ready to cooperate,” he said.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 10:23:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/stalin-demands-expansion-of-rangarajan-committee/article31551991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY