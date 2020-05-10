Stalin demands expansion of Rangarajan committee

DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Sunday demanded inclusion of representatives of micro, small and medium industries, agriculture, textile and fisheries sectors and members of political parties that have representation in the Assembly, in the committee headed by former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India C. Rangarajan to assess the immediate and medium-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various sectors of the economy.

He also wanted the government to get an interim report from the committee in one month for reforming and rehabilitation of the economy.

“Even though the committee has 24 members, except the chairman, who is an economist and industrial representatives, all others are officials. Is it fair,” he asked in a statement.

He said it was regrettable that representatives of 35 lakh micro, small and medium industries, farmers, weavers and fishermen who had been severely affected by the pandemic had not been included. “It is surprising that the MLAs who were elected by the people have not found a place in the committee,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said even though people had been subjected to severe hardship since February and it was not clear as to how long the problem would persist, the terms of reference of the committee had made it clear that the government was interested only in increasing its tax revenue.

“Normally during the time of disaster, efforts would be taken on the basis of rescue, relief and rehabilitation. But in Tamil Nadu rescue is not complete and relief has not reached. But the State government is not transparent,” he charged.

Pointing out that the scope and relevance of the budget presented in the Assembly have changed in the wake of the pandemic, he said the government should take efforts on a war-footing to restore the industrial and financial health of the State and normalcy in the lives of the people.

“Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should realise his responsibility and work accordingly and the DMK is ready to cooperate,” he said.