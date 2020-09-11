Stalin demands CBI inquiry into scam

CHENNAI

11 September 2020 00:38 IST

‘Not possible without ruling party’s hand’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the PM Kisan scheme scam and arrest of those responsible for crediting ₹110 crore into the bank accounts of an estimated 5.5 lakh ineligible people.

In a statement in Chennai, he said that inclusion of so many fake beneficiaries was not be possible without the connivance of the ruling party. “Instead of diverting the issue by claiming that the government had dismissed and suspended lower-level workers, the Chief Minister should recommend a CBI inquiry,” Mr. Stalin said.

Eye on Assembly poll?

Alleging that the PM Kisan scheme was introduced by the BJP government with a view to winning the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Mr. Stalin wondered whether the fake beneficiaries were included by the AIADMK government to gain advantage in the next Assembly election.

Mr. Stalin wanted to know why the Agriculture Secretary was removed from the list of secretariat nodal officers four days after the Government Order was issued for appointing him along with the Revenue Administration Commissioner.

Recalling the Chief Minister’s claim that the announcement of the Centre that the beneficiaries themselves could upload details online had led to a sudden spurt in their numbers, Mr. Stalin said even then the figures given by the Chief Minister were less than what was quoted by the Secretary of the Department.

“This clearly shows that the Chief Minister had failed to go through the files kept by the Chief Secretary and Agriculture Secretary,” Mr. Stalin said.

Pointing out that it was the duty of the government to identify beneficiaries and cross-check the details in the application forms, he said the Chief Minister had conveniently forgotten the fact.