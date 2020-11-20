Stalin demands cancellation of tenders for speed-monitors

Alleging irregularities in the tender process for installing speed-monitoring cameras in national highways, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday demanded cancellation of tenders on the ground that the rate had been increased from ₹25 crore to ₹900 crore.

“The postponement of tenders for 10 times without opening them has raised doubts,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement.

He said the tenders for installing cameras between Chengalpattu and Tiruchi national highway were called on August 28, 2019 and many corrections were made in the pre-bidding meeting to pave way for irregularities.

“New rules were in favour of a few companies. In the beginning it was decided to install 200 cameras and subsequently the numbers were raised to 1,000 resulting in the increase of price to ₹900 crore,” he claimed.

Alleging that the additions were included in the tender process only to help a new company and a Minister, Mr. Stalin said the decision to bring down the years of experience of the companies was actually to help a particular company.

‘Unpardonable’

“The cameras are installed to prevent speeding and to save human lives. Irregularities in the tenders are unpardonable,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said between 2016 and 2020 the government had changed four Secretaries in the Transport Department led by Minister M.R. Vijayabaskar and that they were used as puppets.