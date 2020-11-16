Stalin demands Anna varsity V-C’s suspension

CHENNAI

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday wondered why the State government had not suspended Anna University Vice-Chancellor M.K. Surappa, even after a retired judge was appointed to probe complaints of financial and administrative irregularities against him.

In a statement in Chennai, he said the continuation of Mr. Surappa’s tenure as the Vice-Chancellor, “without any regret”, was a farce.

He asked why the government had waited till now, even though the allegations against him were brought to its notice in February. “What is the deal between the government and Mr. Surappa? There is a feeling that the inquiry is nothing but an eyewash, since he has been allowed to hold the Vice-Chancellor’s post,” Mr. Stalin said.

Recalling that the erstwhile DMK government had immediately suspended Anna University of Technology (Coimbatore) V-C Radhakrishnan when there were allegations against him and another former Anna University Vice-Chancellor Mannar Jawahar was suspended during the previous AIADMK regime, Mr. Stalin wanted to know why Mr. Surappa should be an exception.

“The government should immediately suspend Mr. Surappa,” he said.