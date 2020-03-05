Stalin demands action against Bhalaji over assault on reporter

DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Wednesday demanded action against Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji following the attack on Karthik, a journalist who works for the Tamil magazine Kumudam Reporter, in Sivakasi on Tuesday night.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin claimed that Mr. Karthik was attacked after he published a report on an alleged confrontation between the Minister and Sattur MLA Rajavarman over the appointment of officials in Aavin.

“The attack is against the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution, and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should act impartially and take action against those responsible,” he said.

Alleging that the activities and public speeches of Mr. Bhalaji were disturbing communal harmony and inciting violence, Mr. Stalin said the Minister also had a habit of targeting DMK men without any fear for the sake of cheap publicity.

“He speaks in an intimidating tone, saying he will attack, beat and chop off the tongue [of critics]. Why is the Governor maintaining silence?” the DMK leader asked and urged the Chief Minister to put an end to the ‘excesses’ of the Minister.

The Madras Union of Journalists has requested the Chief Minister to take action against those culprits who assaulted Mr. Karthik. The MUJ wanted the State Police to take strict action against the culprits.