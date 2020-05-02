Stalin demands ₹5000 for unorganised workers

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday demanded ₹5000 for all workers in the unorganised sector and people on the fringes of society in the wake of the lockdown extension by the Centre for another two weeks. He also wanted the government to give special pay for medical staff, police personnel and all other government employees who were in the forefront of combating COVID-19.

In a statement, Mr Stalin said the extension of the lockdown till May 14 was clear proof that the virus has been spreading uncontrollably in the last 40 days. Stressing that the financial assistance offered by the government to daily wagers, workers in the unorganised sector, autorickshaw drivers, agriculture labourers, small traders and weavers was not adequate, he said ₹5,000 should be given to them.

“I came across a news item stating that that daily wage earners in Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s constituency were subsisting on just porridge,” Mr Stalin said.

Expressing concern over the spike in the cases in Chennai, he said people had the responsibility to prevent it from becoming a “community spread” disease. “If we want to put an end to the catastrophe, people should respect the restrictions and avoid coming out of their home unnecessarily,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the DMK had been extending help to the poor and supplying them with food and medicine. “We have launched kitchens in 25 towns and offer food to 1 lakh people through volunteers. I spoke to the beneficiaries and they expect the government to fulfil their requirements,” he said.

Mr Stalin also made a strong case for waiving of electricity tariff for all ration card holders who were eligible for rice as they were at home without incomes. “The government should also control the prices of vegetables and essential commodities,” he said.

Pointing out that the people were facing an unprecedented crisis which was beyond their imagination, Mr Stalin said the duty of the government would not end by imposing the lockdown. “Lockdown is just the beginning and not a solution. It is the duty of the people to remain at home during the lockdown and the government has the duty to protect the people who are not able to earn a livelihood,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said it was the duty of the government to protect the people as it was elected by the people.