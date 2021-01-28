Stalin criticises unveiling of late CM’s mausoleum

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday criticised the AIADMK government for opening former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s mausoleum without bringing to light the truth about her death, as demanded by Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam during his rebellion in 2017.
Speaking at a function here, he said the mausoleum was being inaugurated for a person who was found guilty of corruption and sent to jail. [The Supreme Court, while upholding the conviction of the co-accused, had held that the charges against Jayalalithaa stood abated in view of her death].
“The person inaugurating the mausoleum had got a stay from the Supreme Court on a CBI probe ordered by the Madras High Court. Such is the state of affairs today,” he said.
Mr. Stalin said it had been 50 months since Jayalalithaa died.
“It has been nearly four years. A ‘dharma yuddham’ [by Mr. Panneerselvam] took place for an investigation. It has been 48 months since that happened, and an inquiry commission was formed 42 months ago,” he said.
The DMK president said it was Mr. Panneerselvam who sought an investigation into Jayalalithaa’s death.
“It has been 25 months since he was called to depose before the commission. He has been called multiple times, but he has not gone [there],” he said.
He said AIADMK leaders were carrying Jayalalithaa’s photo in their shirt-pockets during events and proclaiming that it is ‘Amma’s aatchi’ [Jayalalithaa’s rule], but the truth behind her death was yet to come out.
