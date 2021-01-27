Stalin criticises inauguration of Jayalalithaa’s mausoleum

CHENNAI

27 January 2021 16:35 IST

The DMK president said it has been nearly four years since the former CM’s death, but the truth behind it is still not out

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday hit out at the ruling AIADMK government for inaugurating former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s mausoleum on the Marina, without bringing to light the truth about her death as demanded by Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam during his rebellion in 2017.

Speaking at the wedding of a party functionary’s kin, Mr. Stalin said the mausoleum was being inaugurated for a person who was found guilty of corruption and sent to jail. [The Supreme Court, while upholding the conviction of the co-accused, had held that charges against Jayalalithaa stood abated in view of her death.]

“The person inaugurating the mausoleum had got a stay from the Supreme Court on a CBI probe ordered by the Madras High Court. Such is the state of affairs today,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said it has been 50 months since Jayalalithaa died. “It has been nearly four years. A dharma yudham [by Mr. Paneerselvam] took place seeking an investigation. It has been 48 months since that happened and an inquiry Commission was formed 42 months ago,” he said.

The DMK president said it was Mr. Paneerselvam who sought an investigation into Jayalalithaa’s death. “It is 25 months since he was called to depose before the Commission. He has been called multiple times, but he has not gone,” Mr. Stalin said.

He further said such AIADMK leaders were carrying Jayalalithaa’s photo in their shirt pockets, keeping it at events and proclaiming that it is ‘Amma’s aatchi’ [Jayalalithaa’s rule] but the truth behind her death is still not out.