Stalin criticises BJP, says party always uses ‘diversionary politics’ as weapon 

September 30, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday alleged that the BJP always used “diversionary politics” as their weapon and never spoke about real issues.

““The party will always harp on a non-issue and project it as a real issue. A section of the media also supports the party...,” he said, while addressing a meeting organised by the party’s IT wing led by Minister for Industries T.R.B. Raja through the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

According to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi could boast about the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and the conduct of the G-20 conference. “But [can he] remind people about his promise of bringing back black money and crediting ₹15 lakh in the account of every citizen?,” he asked.

He said the INDIA bloc could win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu [in the Lok Sabha election] if the failures of the BJP government were properly highlighted on social media. Calling upon the party’s IT wing to use social media to propagate the achievements of the DMK government, he said the AIADMK and the BJP had paid professionals to spread canards. “ ...The AIADMK has no principled stand on any issue. They only spread canards about us,” he said.

Referring to BJP State president K. Annamalai’s claim that DMK founder C.N. Annadurai had apologised to Forward Bloc leader Muthuramalinga Thevar, Mr. Stalin said The Hindu had refuted the claim. “He alleged that the DMK refused to give electricity connection to Marudamalai temple. But the temple got electricity connection five years to power.”