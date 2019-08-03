Stalin criticises AIADMK

With the campaign for the Vellore Lok Sabha elections coming to an end on Saturday, political rivals DMK and AIADMK tried wooing voters from Ambur, Vaniyambadi and Gudiyatham constituencies in particular.

These constituencies have a sizeable number of voters from minority communities and their support seem to be vital for both the parties to win the prestigious Vellore seat.

Canvassing votes for DMK candidate D.M. Kathir Anand, party president M.K. Stalin had a number of break journeys all along his campaign route. On Friday, he campaigned at Oomerabad, Pernambut town, Kamalapuram in Pernambut block, Erthangal in Gudiyatham taluk, Pallikonda and Gudiyatham bus terminus.

In his address at Oomerabad, Mr. Stalin said that the Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has not appeared even once at the Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, probing the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

He blamed the AIADMK government for not conducting local body polls for the past three years.

He said that if they had done so, they could have addressed local problems such as water supply and roads.

He told the voters that it was DMK which had initiated the Hogenakkal Integrated Drinking Water Project, which was dumped by the AIADMK government after initial progress.

If voted, Kathir Anand would make efforts to expedite the water supply scheme to cover all the villages of the district, Mr. Stalin said.

Whether in power or not, the DMK has always strived hard for the welfare of the people, unlike AIADMK which reached out to the voters only at the time of elections, he said.