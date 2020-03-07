‘Stalin conveyed decision on phone’

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Friday said DMK president M K Stalin had informed him over phone about nominating DMK party members for three Rajya Sabha seats and promised the Congress leader that it would be given a seat during the subsequent biennial election.

With cadres of the Congress upset over the DMK’s “snub” in the recently held rural local body polls and the Rajya Sabha nominations, Mr. Alagiri told a press conference that Mr. Stalin had explained his party’s position to him.

Congress cadres had expected a nomination to the Rajya Sabha since the party supported the DMK candidates although there was no power-sharing arrangement during 2006-11 to ensure the election of Kanimozhi and Tiruch Siva to the Rajya Sabha, he said.

Petrochem corridor

Mr. Alagiri was of the view that setting up a petrochemical corridor will enhance Tamil Nadu’s economy and the State must learn the best practices from States like Gujarat and developed nations in setting up petrochemical industries.

“This corridor will provide lakhs of jobs to the youth of the State, if it is set up in the Cuddalore-Nagapattinam belt, it will lead to another National Highway being laid, a two-line broad-gauge railway line with electricity…it will benefit the districts,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said this can be implemented after looking at the feasibility inch by inch and be set up in places where there’s no agriculture.