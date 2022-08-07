Stalin congratulates Viswanathan Anand on his appointment as FIDE deputy president

‘It is a proud moment for Tamil Nadu’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday congratulated chess legend Viswanathan Anand on being elected deputy president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

“It’s indeed a proud moment for Tamil Nadu. Having a man of impeccable integrity and vast experience like Grandmaster Anand as the deputy president bodes well for the future of the game,” he said.

Mr. Stalin also conveyed his best wishes to Arkady Dvorkovich, who was re-elected as the president of FIDE.

“His support has been immense in the smooth organising of 44 th Chess Olympiad. I am certain that his second term as president will be as successful as his first,” he added.