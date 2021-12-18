Stalin congratulates The Hindu Publishing Group Chairperson Malini Parthasarathy

The Columbia Journalism School on Tuesday, December 14, named The Hindu Group chairperson Malini Parthasarathy as one of its alumni award recipients for 2022.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday congratulated Chairperson of The Hindu Publishing Group Malini Parthasarathy, who has been named by the Columbia Journalism School as one of its alumni award recipients for 2022.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: I'm delighted to learn that @MaliniP the chairperson of The Hindu Group, who has created a niche for herself in the history of Indian journalism, has been granted the highest award of @columbiajourn. Congratulations to her for being a role model to all journalists."

In her reply, Dr. Parthasarathy tweeted: "Deeply grateful to receive these kind and inspirational words from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru @mkstalin on the @columbiajourn award for journalism. I will certainly do my best to uphold the highest values of journalism as I go forward.

Thanks again, CM @mkstalin".

The Columbia Journalism School Office of Alumni and Development said the award is presented every year to distinguished graduates who "exemplify the best of the Journalism School's high standards of journalism."

Dr. Parthasarathy, who was in the class of 1982, had earlier served separate stints as the editor and executive editor of The Hindu, the statement said.

“She led the launch of the Mumbai edition of the paper and helped increase readership by 20 percent. Parthasarathy has been a political journalist for over three decades, writing news stories and editorials on major themes in Indian politics, including the rise of Hindu nationalism and the consequent challenges to the existing political consensus,” the statement read.

Dr. Parthasarathy also founded a think tank, the Hindu Centre for Politics and Public Policy, “intended as a credible and independent platform for an exploration of ideas and public policies with the aim of rebuilding public faith in India’s democratic process”, the Columbia Journalism School statement said.