Stalin congratulates sportspersons for winning accolades

November 15, 2022 12:12 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday congratulated paddler Sharath Kamal, who has been selected to receive the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the highest award in the field of sports in the country. He also congratulated Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa and shooter Elavenil Valarivan for being selected to receive the prestigious Arjuna Awards.

Trending

ADVERTISEMENT

In a social media post, he said he was happy and proud that Mr. Kamal, who secured three gold medals and one silver medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 was selected to receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. “This recognition to the deserving will be an inspiration to many more such talents from Tamil Nadu,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Stalin also commended 17-year-old J. Jerlin Anika, a student at a school run by the Madurai Corporation, who secured three gold medals in badminton in Deaflympics held in Brazil. He commended her on getting such a recognition at such a young age.