ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin congratulates parties that won in four States

December 04, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated political parties that secured a win in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, where the results of recent Assembly elections were declared on Sunday.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “Congratulations to the winning parties in the state legislative elections of Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan! Wishing them a term filled with positive change, progress, and prosperity for people from all sections.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US