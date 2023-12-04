HamberMenu
Stalin congratulates parties that won in four States

December 04, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated political parties that secured a win in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, where the results of recent Assembly elections were declared on Sunday.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “Congratulations to the winning parties in the state legislative elections of Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan! Wishing them a term filled with positive change, progress, and prosperity for people from all sections.”

