Stalin congratulates Omar Abdullah on taking oath as J&K CM

Published - October 16, 2024 03:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) congratulated National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on assuming office as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Although I received an invitation from Jammu Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah to attend the swearing-in ceremony, due to the ongoing heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and my responsibility to oversee the relief efforts, I have deputed my sister Kanimozhi, leader of the DMK Parliamentary Party, to extend my best wishes on behalf of myself and the DMK,” Mr. Stalin said in a social media post.

“Let Tamil Nadu, at the southern tip, and Jammu and Kashmir, at the northernmost point of the Indian subcontinent, move forward together in the democratic struggle to secure state rights. Together, we shall achieve victory!” he added.

