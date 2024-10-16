GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin congratulates Omar Abdullah on taking oath as J&K CM

“Let Tamil Nadu, at the southern tip, and Jammu and Kashmir, at the northernmost point of the Indian subcontinent, move forward together in the democratic struggle to secure state rights,” he said

Published - October 16, 2024 03:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) congratulated National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on assuming office as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Although I received an invitation from Jammu Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah to attend the swearing-in ceremony, due to the ongoing heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and my responsibility to oversee the relief efforts, I have deputed my sister Kanimozhi, leader of the DMK Parliamentary Party, to extend my best wishes on behalf of myself and the DMK,” Mr. Stalin said in a social media post.

“Let Tamil Nadu, at the southern tip, and Jammu and Kashmir, at the northernmost point of the Indian subcontinent, move forward together in the democratic struggle to secure state rights. Together, we shall achieve victory!” he added.

Published - October 16, 2024 03:10 pm IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Tamil Nadu / Assembly Elections

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.