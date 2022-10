Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge on being elected as the new president of Congress.

“He has taken charge of the grand old party at a critical juncture as we all are fighting to protect the secular and inclusive ethos of India. I wish him success in his new role,” Mr. Stalin said in a Twitter post.